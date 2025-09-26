Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Final touches on Gisborne waka bridge will cost $100,000

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne District Council is asking the public not to use the waka bridge, spanning Kaiti Beach Rd and with views of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, until it is fully completed with cultural elements costing $100,000 and is formally opened.

The final touches on a waka bridge spanning Gisborne’s Kaiti Beach Rd will cost Gisborne District Council $100,000.

The council has expressed disappointment that fences around the bridge have been removed early by an unknown party, allowing members of the public to wander on the bridge, which has not officially

