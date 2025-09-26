Gisborne District Council is asking the public not to use the waka bridge, spanning Kaiti Beach Rd and with views of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, until it is fully completed with cultural elements costing $100,000 and is formally opened.

The final touches on a waka bridge spanning Gisborne’s Kaiti Beach Rd will cost Gisborne District Council $100,000.

The council has expressed disappointment that fences around the bridge have been removed early by an unknown party, allowing members of the public to wander on the bridge, which has not officially opened yet.

The bridge, although structurally complete and compliant, has been awaiting the addition of the “cultural elements” sought by local iwi Ngāti Oneone since late last year.

At an operations committee meeting earlier this year, councillors heard “additional touches” sought by the hapū were not budgeted for and so were not included in the contract documents.

Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson earlier said there had been a “breakdown in communication” between the iwi and the council.