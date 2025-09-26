The cultural elements consist of a puhoro (spiral designs) and rauawa (boards attached to the hull of a waka).
A spokeswoman said the council had allocated $100,000 for the design, fabrication, application and installation of cultural elements on the bridge as funding from Trust Tairāwhiti for the project had been expended.
The cultural elements were “integral parts” of the waka and had been commissioned to be added to the bridge.
The bridge, except for these additions, was externally funded by a Lottery Grant of $3.1 million ($2.68m for the bridge and $389,000 for the Te Maro viewing platform), and a Trust Tairāwhiti grant of $343,000.
Ngāti Oneone has been approached for comment.
Access to the bridge has been closed off for most of the year by wire fences; however, those fences were recently removed by unknown parties.
The council spokeswoman said fences continued to be removed, “which is disappointing”.
“We ask the public to please keep off the bridge at this time.”
Signs would be installed on entrances to the waka as it remains closed to the public.
The council is delivering the project in partnership with Ngāti Oneone.
“A formal opening of the waka bridge will take place once the cultural elements are completed,” the spokeswoman said.
Work began on the bridge to connect Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site in September 2023.
The open-air pedestrian bridge stands 6.3 metres above Kaiti Beach Rd and is shaped to look like a waka.
The project was initially planned for the Tuia 250 commemorations and was later delayed by interruptions that included Covid-19 and weather events.