The Herald asked the council if there was a communication issue between the two parties, but that question was not answered.

Council infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield said the cultural elements “are to be commissioned”.

“The project group and artist are working to complete these elements, and then the opening date will be confirmed.”

In November, councillors were told the bridge could be “physically completed” by December 12, but an official opening had not yet been confirmed with Ngāti Oneone.

At last month’s operations committee meeting, councillors heard “additional touches” sought by Ngāti Oneone were not budgeted for and so were not included in the contract documents.

Councillors were told it was not known what those additions were.

Gibson later told the Gisborne Herald: “I don’t know why someone doesn’t just ask [us] the question – it’s no big deal”.

She believed the council had “not finished what was originally agreed to”.

Speaking this week, Gibson said there had been some progress. The council had confirmed the project would be completed.

“I understand they have spoken to an artist.”

She did not know when work would begin or be completed.

“Watch this space as to when.”

Entry to the 1000-year bridge has been fenced off since late last year. The bridge will not be formally opened until Gisborne District Council, working with Ngati Oneone, complete "cultural touches" described by the iwi as integral to the waka.

Gibson said the additions were a rauawa (top boards attached to the sides of a waka above the hull) and a puhoro (a tattoo design, often a spiral pattern, representing strength and the interconnectedness of life) at the front of the waka under the bow.

“When you look at it now, it’s a bit stark. That’s because it’s not finished.”

Gibson said that at a walk-through at the site with council staff, she described those missing “additions” as “integral parts of our waka”.

A council spokeswoman said the “funding channel for the pieces outside the original scope is yet to be finalised”.

Work originally began on the bridge to connect Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing Site in September 2023.

The open-air pedestrian bridge is 6.3m above Kaiti Beach Rd and is shaped and carved to look like a waka.

The bridge will offer views of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa from where navigators arrived by canoe, waka and ship over the past 1000 years.

The project was initially planned for the Tuia 250 commemorations.

The bridge is externally funded with a Lotteries Grant of $3.1 million ($2.68m for the bridge and $389,000 for the Te Maro platform), and a Trust Tairāwhiti grant of $343,000.

The project was initially delayed by interruptions that included Covid-19 and weather events.

In 2021, the site was officially blessed by Gibson, who was supported by the council’s senior Māori engagement officer Walton Walker.

“We continually look forward to finishing off the waka,” Gibson said.