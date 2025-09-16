Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

‘1000-year bridge’ fencing removed before completion and official opening in Gisborne

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The as-of-yet officially opened "1000-year bridge" connects the Cook Landing Site reserve to Titirangi maunga in Gisborne.

Someone has removed fencing preventing entry to the “1000-year bridge”, despite the Gisborne District Council-Ngāti Oneone joint project being unfinished.

The council said it had not removed the fencing to the pedestrian bridge at Kaiti Beach Rd, which is in the shape of a waka and connects Puhi Kai

