The as-of-yet officially opened "1000-year bridge" connects the Cook Landing Site reserve to Titirangi maunga in Gisborne.

‘1000-year bridge’ fencing removed before completion and official opening in Gisborne

Someone has removed fencing preventing entry to the “1000-year bridge”, despite the Gisborne District Council-Ngāti Oneone joint project being unfinished.

The council said it had not removed the fencing to the pedestrian bridge at Kaiti Beach Rd, which is in the shape of a waka and connects Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing site to Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill.

“We are delivering this project in partnership with Ngati Oneone hapū and the formal opening of the bridge will be decided with them,” the spokeswoman said.

“While the structure is complete and compliant, the final cultural elements - a puhoro [spiral designs] and rauawa [boards attached to the hull of a waka] - which are integral parts of the waka, have been commissioned.

“Work to install these elements is progressing, following which the opening date can be confirmed.”