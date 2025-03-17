Discussing flood recovery on a property in Ormond after Cyclone Gabrielle struck are Ken McLanachan with Farming Women Tairāwhiti Development Group members (from left) Bridget Parker, Rozzi Pethybridge, Nikki B-Waikari, Kirsten Ellmers, Karen McLanachan, Sue Quilter and Tracy Kirkpatrick.

Farming Women Tairāwhiti (FWT) Development Group is seeking women to be part of the grassroots group for women on the land.

FWT chairwoman Marie Burke said the time was right to restart the group after a tough two years since cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and the weather work that followed.

The group was formed in 2017 but was put on hold following Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

“We feel like most of us are past the stage of having to focus inwardly to resurrect our farms and lives, and are hopefully coming out the other side,” Burke says.

“We would love to see past and present members involved again and hope there are others out there keen to join us.”