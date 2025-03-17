Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Discussion group for women in farming restarts in Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Discussing flood recovery on a property in Ormond after Cyclone Gabrielle struck are Ken McLanachan with Farming Women Tairāwhiti Development Group members (from left) Bridget Parker, Rozzi Pethybridge, Nikki B-Waikari, Kirsten Ellmers, Karen McLanachan, Sue Quilter and Tracy Kirkpatrick.

Farming Women Tairāwhiti (FWT) Development Group is seeking women to be part of the grassroots group for women on the land.

FWT chairwoman Marie Burke said the time was right to restart the group after a tough two years since cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and the weather work that followed.

The group was formed in 2017 but was put on hold following Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

“We feel like most of us are past the stage of having to focus inwardly to resurrect our farms and lives, and are hopefully coming out the other side,” Burke says.

“We would love to see past and present members involved again and hope there are others out there keen to join us.”

Run in a fun and supportive discussion group format, FWT Development Group is for women who work on the land or are involved in running a land-based business or supporting those who do.

Farm consultant and AgFirst Gisborne partner Shanna Cairns has been added to the group as a facilitator.

FWT is a cross-sector group with a focus on diversity and learning about various types of farming depending on who’s in the group at the time.

It is inclusive of women at all stages of their farming lives, including those just starting out, those in on-farm or off-farm support roles and those with extensive experience.

“We have fun and enjoy our time together exploring different parts of the region, so if this sounds like something you’d like to be part of, please get in contact,” Burke says.

For more information on FWT, email marie@fwt.co.nz

