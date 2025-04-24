“This bridge would have been met with rapture and celebration by local whānau and industry, considering the reality of life without bridges in rural Tairāwhiti back then,” Barry said.

The suspension bridge was replaced with the current Makarika No 2 bridge in 1977 by Waiapu County Council.

This bridge was hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, causing damage to the pier and abutment retaining wall on the Ruatōria side.

The pier was replaced and a temporary Bailey bridge was installed to maintain access, providing time to plan a suitable repair.

One year later, a permanent fix is under way.

Major works started earlier this month to rebuild the damaged retaining wall and reinstate the road approach, the council statement said.

“The Bailey bridge will then be removed and works completed by July this year, weather permitting,” Barry said.

“We would like to thank the Makarika community for their patience while we work through these repairs.

“There will be short periods when the bridge needs to be closed while we remove the Bailey bridge, but we’ll work with the community to ensure they are well-informed and prepared ahead of time.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done since funding was approved in October last year, but we understand how frustrating the process has been for all communities affected by recurring weather events.”

The Makarika No 2 bridge repairs are part of the programme to fix more than 130 bridges damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and recurring weather events.

The council has repaired 59 of 97 bridges requiring major repairs and work has been completed on half of the 36 bridges needing minor repairs. This repair work is part of the Government’s $230 million recovery package for Tairāwhiti local roads and bridges, announced last October, which consists of four projects, including slips and dropout repairs, bridge repairs, roadside drainage, supporting iwi communities and the Tiniroto repairs and bypass.