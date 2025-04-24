Work on the replacement bridge at Makarika No 2 near Ruatōria turned up something unexpected – the foundations of the first bridge there built around 1923.
When a powerful drilling rig came to a grinding halt on Makarika No 2 Bridge near Ruatōria last week, there was an unexpected find that is a reminder of the rich history of Tairāwhiti.
Buried below the riverbed, a concrete structure was identified as the foundations from the first Makarika No 2 Bridge – a 151m suspension bridge built more than 100 years ago.
According to Gisborne District Council records, a multi-cable suspension bridge was built by the Public Works Department around 1923 to cross the fast-moving and rising Mata River and open up new connections to farming stations previously only accessible by fording the river.
In a statement, council director community lifelines Tim Barry said the construction of a suspension bridge at that time in rural Ruatōria was nothing short of amazing.
Major works started earlier this month to rebuild the damaged retaining wall and reinstate the road approach, the council statement said.
“The Bailey bridge will then be removed and works completed by July this year, weather permitting,” Barry said.
“We would like to thank the Makarika community for their patience while we work through these repairs.
“There will be short periods when the bridge needs to be closed while we remove the Bailey bridge, but we’ll work with the community to ensure they are well-informed and prepared ahead of time.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done since funding was approved in October last year, but we understand how frustrating the process has been for all communities affected by recurring weather events.”
The Makarika No 2 bridge repairs are part of the programme to fix more than 130 bridges damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and recurring weather events.
The council has repaired 59 of 97 bridges requiring major repairs and work has been completed on half of the 36 bridges needing minor repairs. This repair work is part of the Government’s $230 million recovery package for Tairāwhiti local roads and bridges, announced last October, which consists of four projects, including slips and dropout repairs, bridge repairs, roadside drainage, supporting iwi communities and the Tiniroto repairs and bypass.