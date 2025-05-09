These shows included South Pacific, Camelot, Annie, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Fiddler on the Roof (twice before the one mentioned), Oliver! and Blood Brothers, not to mention several Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

Many of these shows were directed, inspired and brought forth by my father, Jack Roderick, and his contemporaries, and I believe it is appalling that his and their legacies were not included in the article.

Matthew Roderick

Tribute to Stephen J Williams, 1934-2025

Steve was the best friend a man could wish for.

Always there with advice and offers to help, but never insistent you take it.

Steve’s passion was rugby, as a player at home in Wales and as a highly respected referee in New Zealand.

Steve and I met in 1955 through the same degree course at Sheffield University.

We quickly became friends and, after graduation, took teacher training.

Steve was appointed to Marlcliffe Intermediate School [in Sheffield] and, by good fortune, so was I.

For two years we taught together, but also played soccer, cricket, drank and went fishing together, accompanied by our long-suffering wives – Ann for me and Margaret for Steve.

Steve had a car of sorts.

I remember, when stopped for speeding, Steve swore the car would not go over 30mph.

Another time we finished a cricket match and, when leaving for home, the front wheel fell off in the car park.

Perhaps the most memorable adventure was when Steve drove Margaret and me from Sheffield to South Wales to watch Wales play the Springboks.

We were interviewed by Peter West for TV.

Torrential rain brought serious flooding.

It was Sunday and we had to be at school the next day.

Steve drove us home in darkness, torrential rain and flooding for 13 hours.

We were at school the next day amid cheers as we had been seen on TV.

In 1961, Steve and Margaret applied to go to New Zealand and succeeded.

Ann and I applied too but, through illness, failed.

We kept in touch by airmail and, seven years later when they returned, our friendship was renewed and we shared holidays with them in Taunton, and later toured the continent together with caravans.

A trip to the Italian Dolomites was a highlight.

In 1974, Steve and Margaret applied to move to New Zealand permanently and, in 1975, Ann and I followed.

Not only did we come to the same town, but Steve became HoD Economics at Boys’ High and I became HoD Economics at Girls’ High.

We certainly spent a large part of our lives together.

I could not have hoped for a better, more loyal friend.

He was closer than a brother and I shall miss him terribly.

Bye Steve.

Tony Barnby

We need answers on museum’s alleged deficit

I am disturbed to read that some councillors appear to be reluctant to push Tairāwhiti Museum for hard answers on its financial situation.

Especially as ratepayers fund the museum to the tune of $750,000 – or a very good slice of its total budget.

Based on the figures printed in the Gisborne Herald, it appears the museum’s income totals just over $2 million, while expenses total $1.44m (in round numbers).

What accounts for the difference of $576,000?

Is something missing here? That appears to show a healthy surplus.

The article also said “the museum was basically relying on cash reserves, of which $100,000 had been used”.

Further, the revenue total does not tally with figures given (a difference of $9102).

So how do we arrive at Cr Telford’s $158,995 deficit?

In any case, that a councillor says the council “should be cautious about directing the museum’s spending” is hardly in keeping with what ratepayers would expect.

Could we have a clear explanation of the museum’s alleged deficit?

And could the council be rigorously diligent in calling to account any financial underperformance that sees ratepayer funds wasted?

Roger Handford