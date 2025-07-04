Letters: Multicultural Council condemns Destiny Church march; East Coast tourism potential

Destiny’s demonstration was a despicable outbreak of hatred.

In the meantime, the council will continue its work in Tairāwhiti to foster good community relations between all ethnic groups and religions and promote social cohesion. Inclusion, diversity and belonging are key tenets of the council, and we are blessed that the Tairāwhiti community has been supportive of our work over the years.

President Arish Naresh and vice-president Hans van Kregten, Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council

Gisborne

East Coast tourism operators need to focus on what makes them different in uncertain economic times

There’s gold in our coastal hills – and we’re not talking about buried treasure.

Last month, Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation achieved Qualmark Gold, New Zealand tourism’s top seal of quality.

For our small, community-minded team on the edge of Gisborne, this is a huge milestone – not just for us, but for the region.

Qualmark Gold isn’t handed out lightly. It recognises tourism businesses that deliver exceptional visitor experiences while upholding sustainability, safety, and economic resilience.

We didn’t get there alone.

Our journey to Gold was backed by incredible local support – from our Regional Tourism Organisation, My Imprint (carbon reporting legends), Native Concepts (eco-warriors helping us replant native trees), local businesses like Matawhero (accommodation and vineyard) and our wider East Coast whānau of creatives, musicians, contractors and collaborators. It really does take a village.

So, what can others take from this? In a time when economic forecasts look uncertain, we need to lean into what makes us different – not bigger, but deeper.

People travel for stories, connection and care.

We’ve turned our campground into a community hub, hosting The Sauna project Tairāwhiti, yoga, markets and wellness events, and welcoming everyone from locals to global visitors to connect.

That shared space is our point of difference and strength: unlike many traditional campground models we celebrate our locals being apart of our wider team, whether it’s sharing stories, smiles or watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee together. We have always thought it’s too good of a spot to keep to ourselves.

For other operators, consider what makes you uniquely East Coast – and how you can embed that into the experience, not just the marketing.

Work with your neighbours. Ask your guests what matters to them.

We are happy to connect and share with those wanting support or a roadmap for Qualmark.

Let’s show the country how small operators on the edge can lead with heart, purpose and a beautiful sunrise.

Shanti Probst (Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation manager)

Tatapouri

