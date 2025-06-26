Gisborne's Paul Hawaikirangi and Kylah Ashwell, aka 98 Cents, have qualified for the Hip Hop Unite world championships in Prague in October.
Gisborne dance duo Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi will be hotstepping 18,200km to the Czech Republic for the Hip Hop Unite World Championships.
Better known in hip-hop circles as 98 Cents, Ashwell and Hawaikirangi will be part of the Team NZ contingent heading to Prague in October to mix itwith dancers from more than 20 nations.
The pair are no strangers to international competition. They competed at the 2023 worlds in Portugal, where they placed 11th in the adult duo section.
To get to the 2025 edition, 98 Cents won gold in the adult duo division and world qualifiers in Lower Hutt over Matariki weekend. Hawaikirangi iced that victory cake by picking up silver in the 15 years and over solo division.