Their latest success comes on the back of the pair winning the open duo division at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds Aotearoa national street dance competition in Hamilton earlier in the year.

Originally from South Auckland, Hawaikirangi’s family shifted to Gisborne in his high school years. He has been dancing most of his life and is predominantly self-taught.

Ashwell, from Whāngārā, started competitively dancing with Hawaikirangi in 2020 and they have been competing as 98 Cents since 2023.

They are passionate about dancing and take every chance to share it with others.

“We hope to inspire others to be creative, active and strive to achieve their dreams,” Ashwell said.

“We hold pop-up dance classes every few months to share dancing with others and Paul has worked with local schools doing workshops/classes.

As well as his success with dance partner Kylah Ashwell, Paul Hawaikirangi was second in the 15yrs and over solo division.

“We also have an adult dance crew - Club 98 - which we compete locally and nationally with.”

They avidly follow an international ethos when it comes to hip-hop as stressed on the Hip Hop Unite website ... “respect, unity and fun”.

The pair are running a pop-up workshop on August 1 at the Musical Theatre Gisborne clubrooms and have fundraising events planned to help get them to Prague.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page (98 Cents) for more details coming soon.”