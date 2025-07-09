Kelly Wyllie (left), Kim Torrez, Kim Mitchell and Avenir Maurirere star in Thunderstruck, the quirky and light-hearted new play coming to Evolution Theatre Gisborne this Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstruck, the quirky new play written and directed by Gisborne playwright Charlie Holland, will premiere at Evolution Theatre on Friday.

All proceeds from ticket sales go towards Takitimu Marae in Waituhi, along with any funds raised from raffles drawn on the night.

The play includes performances from three first-time actors, Kim Torrez, Avenir Mauririere and Kelly Wyllie, along with Kim Mitchell, who recently played Delores in Gisborne Centre Stage’s production of Sister Act.

Audiences will be taken on a superhuman journey throughout the play, in a blend of humour and the bizarre.

“Imagine being gifted with a ‘superpower’, but then discovering that your power is quite useless and will only activate at the most inconvenient moment,” says Holland.