Arts On Tour NZ is bringing the Birdlife Productions puppet show Aya and the Butterfly to Eastwoodhill later this month.

A family puppet show inspired by a book written for a child who her lost her father in the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, is to be staged at Eastwoodhill Arboretum on Anzac Day.

Aya and the Butterfly is about a girl who finds happiness through her experience of the metamorphosis of the monarch butterfly.

The story moves through the seasons onstage, taking children with Aya on her ups and downs.

The show is based on a book by Christchurch author Dr Maysoon Salama. Her son Atta Elayyan was killed and her husband badly injured in the attack on Al Noor Mosque on March 15, 2019. Salama wrote the book for her granddaughter Aya.

Salama worked closely with live theatre company Birdlife Productions as a cultural adviser and mentor to help bring her story to the stage.