Spring is now officially here and there is lots to do in the garden. Lawns, vegetables, flowers and weeds all have something happening with the change of season. I am enjoying getting home from work and finding it's still light outside. I think this is one of my favourite times of day in the garden and I certainly miss it during the winter months.

One of the staples that I grow in my garden every year are strawberries. Strawberries are one of the easiest plants to grow. They will fit into any size garden and also grow well in

