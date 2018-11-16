

The popular biennial Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival has attracted thousands of visitors including some from Australia, organisers say.

Festival director Marc Anderson said there were two elements to the festival: the Bloom in the Bay festival hub at the Historic Village, and the garden and art trail of 71 gardens between Katikati and Te Puke.

The festival finishes at 9.30pm tomorrow .

"We've refreshed the festival a little this year," Anderson said.

"That includes eight concept gardens built in the festival hub, which will live on as permanent features in the Historic Village.

"Six local landscape designers/architects have created varying gardens to further enhance the festival hub which has added to the garden wonders of our fantastic festival."

As well as traditional revamps, edible plots and performance gardens, there was a Japanese kokedama garden with a suspended ironwood tree over a water feature.

The latter was created by festival trustee Coraleigh Parker, who brought the Japanese artform to New Zealand, Anderson said.

"In addition to garden visits, garden art, there is a plethora of entertainment for the whole family."

Anderson said Bloom in the Bay was about encouraging people to feast their eyes, ears and appetite in a creative environment where there was plenty of fun to be had for all ages.

"This is our 21st biennial festival and since its humble beginnings we have gone from strength to strength, and we're rapt by the enthusiastic response from our visitors."

Anderson said about 25,000 people were expected to attend the festival across the four days, including visitors from out of town.

Anderson said in terms of online sales, the organisers sent at least half a dozen entry packs to Australia, which again showed how popular the festival had become.

"We think there's something for everyone to enjoy, and take inspiration from," he said.

Regular festivalgoers, Avenues couple Peter and Jennifer Glausiuss, said each time the festival was held it got "better and better" and they would never miss attending.

Another regular visitor from Mount Maunganui, who asked not to be named, said it was "fabulous" event and the permanent retention of the concept gardens was a great idea.

• Buy tickets online at ticketek, Baycourt box office or at the Historic Village entrance gate.