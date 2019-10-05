Six Lotto players from around the country have each won $166,667 in last night's Lotto First Division draw, including a Bay of Plenty punter.

The six winning tickets were sold at MyLotto – Auckland, Pakuranga Lotto – Auckland, Patumahoe Four Square – Franklin, MyLotto - Bay of Plenty, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop – Masterton, and Kiwi Mart - Wellington.

Meanwhile, someone from Tauranga and another from the Bay of Plenty have each won $24,346 with a Lotto second division ticket.

The winning second division tickets were sold at AJ's Lotto – Tauranga; MyLotto - Bay of Plenty; Pak N Save Kaitaia – Kaitaia, Countdown Manukau City Mall – Auckland; MyLotto (+PB) – Auckland; MyLotto – Auckland; Wymondley Superette – Auckland; MyLotto – Auckland; The Bookshop and Lotto – Huntly; Whitcoulls New Plymouth - New Plymouth; New World Taihape – Taihape; Waikanae New World – Waikanae; New World Kapiti – Paraparaumu; Greymouth New World – Greymouth; Kaiapoi New World – Kaiapoi; Hornby Mall Lotto – Christchurch; MyLotto – Canterbury; Plaza Supervalue – Invercargill.

Another player from Auckland will also be celebrating today after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning ticket was sold at New World, Mt Roskill.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has been rolled over to Wednesday's night's draw when the jackpot will be $28 million.