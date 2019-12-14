Learn from your mistakes but don't forget what you did well.

Those were the words from Bay of Plenty's men's sevens coach Lance Macdonald to his team at the end of day one, a day in which his side won two games and lost one - enough to go through to the Cup quarter finals.

Bay of Plenty started the day with 23-12 and 35-14 wins over North Harbour and Manawatu respectively before falling 12-22 to Taranaki in their last game of pool play. They will meet Hawke's Bay in the quarter finals tomorrow.

Macdonald said the day comprised "the good, the bad and the ugly".

"Looking at day two, we're just trying to incorporate a bit more of the good. You win or you learn and that last game we didn't win so we have to learn.

"I think the boys identified a few key points that we can take in to day two. We know we can beat any team on our day, it's just a case of getting that day and putting it together."

He said the key to continued improvement was the players believing in what they were doing for themselves.

"They can listen to me until I'm blue in the face but unless they really absorb it themselves and realise that some of the things they're doing are not beneficial for the team, they won't change."

Macdonald said the one certainty at the National Sevens was there were no easy games.

"We've had three tough games today so the boys will be hurting. I don't think there's an easy pool, you try to look through them and see which you'd prefer to be in but I don't think there's one that stands out.

"If you're good enough to be in the top eight you had to prove it."

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty women also made their way into the Cup quarter finals with two wins and a loss. A slow start cost them against Otago in game one, going down 10-17.

However, they bounced back to beat North Harbour 36-7 and Auckland 17-12 to book a spot against Wellington in the quarter finals.

Bay of Plenty women's coach Victoria Grant said the slow start in their first game was disappointing but she was pleased with the way her relatively young side learned from the experience.

"It's been a mixed bag, we lost that first game and to be fair we just didn't show up but it was a good learning opportunity for our girls - you need to switch on when you're on the field.

Bay of Plenty's Olivia Richardson makes a break. Photo / George Novak

"Our girls are quite new to rugby or have played rugby for awhile but not at Nationals. Nationals is a whole different level, especially being the home team with all their family watching, there's actually a lot of pressure on them.

"I was really pleased with the second game, against North Harbour, when they came out and played really well. That's the team we see at trainings and they took it onto the field."

While the team overall is inexperienced, Grant said the leadership team was driving the self evaluation and improvement seeking culture within the side.

"They're growing as a unit and really role modelling that. I'm really proud of our leadership group and how they're stepping up and taking ownership of that.

"We've got great speed right through the team and our fitness levels are really high. It's been awesome to see us work hard in the middle, get the ball out wide and see our speedsters have some space."

"A big work-on is our edge defence and they've stepped up hugely today. All these teams have great speed on the edges but not many have got round us today which is awesome."

Tasman's Jessica Drummond was the top try scorer on day one, across both men's and women's, crossing for five tries. Manawatu's Hayley Hutana was the leading women's point scorer with 29, while Tiaan Falcon of Hawke's Bay top scored for the men with 25.

Seven pieces of silverware will be handed out on day two, from the Shield winners through to men's and women's Cup champions. Also up for grabs are the Anna Richards Cup and Joe Tauiwi Memorial Trophy for the women's and men's Player of the Tournament.

TECT National Sevens Day Two

Men's Cup Quarterfinals

Auckland v Tasman

Taranaki v Southland

Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty

Waikato v Canterbury

Women's Cup Quarterfinals

Counties Manukau v Canterbury

Wellington v Bay of Plenty

Auckland v Manawatu

Waikato v Otago

Men's Bowl Quarterfinals

Counties Manukau v South Canterbury

North Harbour v Thames Valley

Wellington v Manawatu

Otago v Wairarapa Bush

Women's Bowl Semifinals

Hawke's Bay v Taranaki

Tasman v North Harbour