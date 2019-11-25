More than a third of Rotorua residents are living in homes with mould. Who is to blame? Shoddy tenants, who don't clean or ventilate their homes or landlords who refuse to listen to tenants' pleas for help? Kelly Makiha reports.

Rotorua tenants are scared to complain about mould in their homes in case their landlords kick them out while landlords say too many tenants are failing to clean and ventilate their mouldy homes.

A new survey shows more than a third of Rotorua residents are living in homes with mould despite the introduction of housing reforms to improve the health

