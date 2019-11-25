Jubilee Park used to be Northland's premier rugby league ground, but has now fallen into disrepair with an uncertain future. In the final piece of a three-part investigation, reporter Adam Pearse talks to those with a hand to play in the park's future.

A high-performance sports academy is being considered for Whangārei's decrepit rugby league ground, Jubilee Park.

With the park's future uncertain, neighbouring education provider Te Kāpehu Whetū has revealed its hopes for a sports academy to be built next to its early childhood centre and primary school.

Sharon Bird (left) and Kaye Taylor, both rugby league stalwarts, have shared many memories at Jubilee Park and both want to reach an agreement which will help the community. Photo / John Stone
