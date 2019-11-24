Jubilee Park used to be Northland's premier rugby league ground, but has now fallen into disrepair with an uncertain future. In the second of a three-part investigation, reporter Adam Pearse looks into the park's famed history with two local league stalwarts.


"It all started in a hay paddock."

That was how Whangārei's Jubilee Park was described in a story on page nine of the Northern Advocate on Wednesday, July 22, 1964, previewing the game between France and the North Island Māori rugby league teams at the venue.

France's top rugby league players took on the North Island Māoris in 1964 at Jubilee Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham
The article describes a time 30 years prior when the land - which

