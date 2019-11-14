Hamilton is drawing some major events to the Waikato, but a lack of hotel rooms is causing the city to lose out on business conferences, and big ticket concerts.

The city is fast becoming a hub for larger scale events such as the World Rugby Sevens, with more international and domestic visitors staying in Hamilton City, with an estimated 797,177 commercial guest nights (holiday parks, motels and hotels), which is a 4.9 per cent increase on the previous year according to the commercial accommodation monitor 2019.

Visitors are also staying longer in Hamilton City averaging 2.13 nights per visit.

Yet,

