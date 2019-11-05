When Bert Horner first started playing cricket at 11, he dreamed of representing his country.

Now, over 40 years on, Horner will finally get that opportunity when he lines up for the New Zealand over-50s team at the over-50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa in March next year.

Horner has played an understated but important role in this year's Maungakaramea premier team, seen here (right) keeping against Onerahi last weekend at Kensington Park. Photo / File
Horner, a current Maungakaramea premier team player, was selected for the national team after a inter-provincial tournament in Christchurch from October 24-28 where he played for Districts, a side made up of players across the North Island apart from Wellington or Auckland.

