Who should be the city's deputy mayor? A legislation change six years ago gave mayors powers to choose their own deputies, ahead of highest polling candidates. At tomorrow's first Rotorua Lakes Council meeting, previous deputy mayor Dave Donaldson is tipped to continue with the role, after being chosen by mayor Steve Chadwick. But what does highest-polling candidate Tania Tapsell think about that? They talk to journalist Kelly Makiha.

