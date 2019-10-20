FMG Northern are up and running in Northland's premier cricket grade with a blockbuster one-wicket win over Westech Automotive Maungakaramea on Saturday.

Chasing 243 off their 40 overs at Kerikeri High School, Northern looked dead and buried when they were reduced to 137/7 with 13 overs left in the Lion Red Cup round three fixture game.

Stand up No 8 batsman Brandon Peck, who struck the ball impeccably from minute one to score 70 from 36 balls and guided his side to the win with a boundary and with three balls to spare.

