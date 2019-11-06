On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It will contain 78 rooms and create roughly 10 jobs.
The motel will join a string of accommodation providers along the stretch of road which also includes tourism ventures like Skyline and Zorb.
The Regal Palms Rotorua Resort is also expanding from 45 rooms to 70.
Rotorua Motel Association chairwoman Shelley Hobson-Powell said the rise in rooms could create a price war.
She said accommodation providers weren't full "by a long shot".
"There are possibly three weeks a year Rotorua would need that many more beds but in general the majority would be running at 75 per cent occupancy."
Hobson-Powell said the ongoing battle with Airbnbs had already created a price war as there were hundreds of Airbnb properties available at cheaper rates than motels.
She said if higher-end hotels slashed rates, that forced other accommodation providers to. She estimated it would take about a year to sort out a price median and the fluctuation would be good for customers but not businesses.
"It's going to create some unsettlement in prices."
Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said hotel occupancy was 76 per cent for the year ending August 2019.
"We are fortunate to have a wide range of accommodation options in Rotorua and occupancy rates do vary considerably between holiday parks, backpackers, motels and hotels.
"Our hotels often operate at full capacity during the summer quarter so continued annual occupancy rate increases are driven by a focus on increasing visitor numbers in the traditional off-peak periods," she said.
"We know from international booking agents' feedback that demand for suitable accommodation at the luxury end of the market currently exceeds supply so we're really excited about the new investments in that space."
Statistics New Zealand reported 146,867 guest nights spent in Rotorua's commercial accommodation for the month of August 2019.
Total commercial guest nights were up 5.3 per cent compared with the same time last year.
Guest nights for the year peaked in January at 260,408 for the month.
At the same time Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates reported $51m of visitor expenditure in Rotorua for the month, up $1.04m or 2.1 per cent on the same month last year.