Paying tax can be painful. But it is especially important for businesses to keep track of what they owe - and pay it. If they end up spending that money elsewhere the consequences can be dire, and they can go bust or be forced into liquidation. Carmen Hall reports.

The Inland Revenue Department has sought more than $7 million in owed taxes from 43 Tauranga companies in less than three years.

Experts say many are using the IRD as a bank and 70 to 80 per cent of businesses that went bust did so because of unpaid taxes.

Read more:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.