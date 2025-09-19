Three unsecured creditors told the Bay of Plenty Times they had filed police complaints over their dealings with Hollis shortly before the liquidation.
The three complainants spoke on the condition they were not identified.
One said she was owed $2300 for gold and silver she sold to the company in early July. The payment was due August 20.
She said that after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Hollis by phone, she got an email response.
“I received a feeble excuse from him, saying it’s been a messy week and he promised to make the payment the following week.”
She said she filed a police complaint on August 27.
In her view, the company should not have been trading given its financial state.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, and when other people started posting their own stories of being owed money, it made me very angry.”
She said the company had “left me and a lot of other people who are owed thousands and thousands of dollars out of pocket”.
The second complainant said she was owed $12,850 for four solid gold coins sold in late July. Payment was due on August 20.
She said that two days later, Hollis emailed her saying there had been banking and systems issues and payment would be made the following week.
The complainant claimed the money never came, and she filed a “stolen property” complaint with police on August 27.
She said she found it “ironic” to read comments posted on Hollis’ social media “about having integrity, authenticity and trust”.
A third complainant, who had used the company before, said she bought $4669 of silver from the company in late August, and “less than 48 hours” later found out the company was in liquidation.
She said she had never received the silver, and she filed a police complaint on August 27.
The complainant claimed that when she spoke to Hollis he said did not know his company was going into liquidation.
“I am horrified and disgusted that he sold me the silver despite knowing the impossible financial situation he was in. The stress this is causing me is significant, especially given the rising cost of living.”
A police spokesman said police had received several complaints relating to a business and made initial inquiries.
The Bay of Plenty Times attempted to contact Hollis and the liquidators for comment.
