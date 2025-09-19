Tauranga City Council has introduced a 20-minute free parking period in the city centre. Photo / George Novak

A 20-minute free grace period has been approved for all council-operated parking in the city centre and fringe paid zones.

The resolution, passed at Tuesday’s Tauranga City Council meeting, is now in effect and applies to all on-street and off-street carparks in the city centre, including the Elizabeth St and Spring St parking buildings, the council said in a statement today.

“The decision follows the council’s ongoing commitment to bring more people into the city centre.

“The council has heard that parking is one of the barriers, and this will help take away a barrier for short-term stays.”