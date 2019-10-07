Mount Maunganui is best known for its salty blue waves, however, this week the other side of the bridge is set to be awash with a sea of pink.

This Wednesday, thousands of people and their pups will descend on the Tauranga CBD in their hottest pink attire for this year's Hot Pink Walk and Pooch Parade for Breast Cancer.

READ MORE:

• Interactive app helps women to detect breast cancer

• Eight-month diagnosis delay after GP 'assumes' breast lump not cancerous

• Premium - Breast cancer survivor Helene Ravlich's mastectomy tattoo: 'It's a celebration of being alive'

• Breast cancer chemo drug trial recruiting in Rotorua

The event, put on by the Breast Cancer Support Service, Tauranga Trust and House of Travel, is a fun 2km walk that weaves the streets of the city to celebrate and remember those who have battled the illness.

Advertisement

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice said she was looking forward to the "great big pink party" that gave so much back to local men and women.

Walkers will meet at Masonic Park on the Strand at 5.30pm dressed in pink from head to toe. Photo / File

She said the walk was massive for the small charity as they relied fully on donations and fundraisers and every cent went to helping local people who were suffering from the illness.

The walk originally started back in 1992 with just 40 people turning out for a rainy walk.

Fast forward 17 years and Alice was expecting between 2000 and 3000 to turn out and the weather was "looking good".

Suellen Baty, (left) Helen Alice, Anna Stevenson and Jill Forlong are raising funds for breast cancer. Photo / George Novak

She said the event had grown like crazy and people had "embraced it".

The principal sponsor for the event has been Tauranga's House of Travel for a number of years, with owner Shane Kennedy saying the trigger for this actually came from one of their own staff members suffering from the illness.

He said through this, the organisation learnt about the "tremendous and broad work" the trust put in and wanted to be apart of it.

Helen Alice is helping raise funds for breast cancer through the Pink Walk. Photo / George Novak

He said they were "so proud to support the walk and encourage as many people as possible to enjoy the event, reflect on challenges but also have fun".

Advertisement

Dressed in pink, walkers will meet at Masonic Park on the Strand at 5.30pm with the stroll starting at 6pm on the dot.

Canine owners, who put their best efforts into pinking up their pooch for the parade, should meet between 5pm and 5.30pm to register.

The best-dressed pup will also take away a goodie basket donated by Tauranga Vets.

Entry is by donation and keen walkers can register at any Bay of Plenty House of Travel or Z Stations.