The event, put on by the Breast Cancer Support Service, Tauranga Trust and House of Travel, is a fun 2km walk that weaves the streets of the city to celebrate and remember those who have battled the illness.
Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice said she was looking forward to the "great big pink party" that gave so much back to local men and women.
She said the walk was massive for the small charity as they relied fully on donations and fundraisers and every cent went to helping local people who were suffering from the illness.
The walk originally started back in 1992 with just 40 people turning out for a rainy walk.
Fast forward 17 years and Alice was expecting between 2000 and 3000 to turn out and the weather was "looking good".
She said the event had grown like crazy and people had "embraced it".
The principal sponsor for the event has been Tauranga's House of Travel for a number of years, with owner Shane Kennedy saying the trigger for this actually came from one of their own staff members suffering from the illness.