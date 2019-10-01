Four Tauranga Boxing Club members are steeling themselves for some fierce battles at this year's Boxing New Zealand National Championships.

Competing under the banner of the Bay of Plenty Boxing Association, the four Western Bay boxers are in Hastings this week for the event which runs from October 2-5.

In the Women's Welterweight (69kg) division, Ariane Nicholson is hoping to maintain a breakout season.

She is on a 10-fight winning streak in the current season and her unbeaten run has seen international success, with a gold medal at the Arafua Games in Darwin, Australia and a Trans-Tasman Super Eight title in Adelaide.

Advertisement

A second successive North Island Golden Gloves title was accompanied by an Auckland Provincial crown where Nicholson defeated the current New Zealand Light Welterweight national champion.

Tauranga Boxing Club head coach Chris Walker said the team was "shaping up well".

"They've all got a good chance of being successful. Their divisions are strong so if they win a title they'll have to earn it which is a good thing. They're all quite confident, they've all been training well and there's good morale in the camp.

"Ariane has had a good season, it's been a breakthrough year for her and she still has improvement in her."

The elite male and female boxers at nationals will have plenty of incentive to perform with places in the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament, to be held in China in February 2020, up for grabs.

"The New Zealand champs is part one of that Olympic qualifying process ... so this is an important step for her. She's been training well and has proven herself this year."

Tauranga boxers Ariane Nicholson (left) and Michelle Nuku will be in action at the New Zealand Boxing National CHampionships. Photo / File

In the Women's Lightweight (60kg) division, Michelle Nuku has also produced the goods in the 2019 boxing season. An Auckland title and an Arafura Games bronze medal testify to her much improved performances since joining the Tauranga Boxing Club at the start of the year.

"Michelle is going well, her confidence is a lot higher at the moment. She's actually quite capable and skilful, she just has to implement what she's been doing in the gym when she's in the ring," Walker said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hannah Walker will be aiming for her third successive national age-group title when she enters the ring in the Female Youth 60kg division. The three-time North Island Golden Gloves champion, is one of the rising stars on the New Zealand amateur boxing stage and will attract plenty of attention in Hastings.

Chris Walker said Hannah was competing in the Youth Women's division for the first time.

"It's three three-minute rounds so it's a good little step up for her this year. It's a good developing spot for her and she'll be hoping for another title - she's had 18 fights and 16 wins so far so this will be another step along the journey."

Tauranga Boxing Club's new season recruit Bryce Raynes faces a hard road to success in the Men's Welterweight (69kg) ranks, which includes former Jameson Belt (Most Scientific senior boxer) Harrison Scaife. However, Raynes has continued to step up his performances since joining the Western Bay gym and will greatly benefit from his second Nationals experience.

"Bryce boxed with me quite a few years ago and he's made a bit of a comeback. He's quite handy, he's capable and he's in a tough field. He's definitely not going down as favourite but he's going down confident and hoping to pull off an upset," Walker said.

Boxing New Zealand 2019 National Championship Entries

Auckland Boxing Association (38) Bay of Plenty BA (4) Canterbury BA (20) Canterbury Metro BA (2) Central Hawkes Bay BA (4) Central North Island BA (28) East Coast BA (4) Hawkes Bay BA (5) Kirikiriroa BA (2) Manawatu BA (12) Masterton BA (1) Otago BA (3) Shamrock BA (10) South Auckland BA (4) Southland (1) Taranaki BA (6) Waikato BA (1) Wellington/Hutt Valley (12).

Tauranga Boxing Club entries

Elite Female 69kg – Ariane Nicholson

Elite Female 60kg - Michelle Nuku

Elite Female Youth 60kg – Hannah Walker

Elite Male 69kg – Bryce Raynes