Four Tauranga Boxing Club members are steeling themselves for some fierce battles at this year's Boxing New Zealand National Championships.

Competing under the banner of the Bay of Plenty Boxing Association, the four Western Bay boxers are in Hastings this week for the event which runs from October 2-5.

In the Women's Welterweight (69kg) division, Ariane Nicholson is hoping to maintain a breakout season.

She is on a 10-fight winning streak in the current season and her unbeaten run has seen international success, with a gold medal at the Arafua Games in Darwin, Australia and a Trans-Tasman Super Eight title

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boxing New Zealand 2019 National Championship Entries

Tauranga Boxing Club entries