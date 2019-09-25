Thanks to Kiwi aversion training, there are now 25 fewer kiwi killing machines in the Taupō district.

As part of Conservation Week, Department of Conservation (DoC) ran avian avoidance sessions at Whakaipo Bay on Sunday. Community ranger Candace Graham said there was a lot of interest from dog owners, with the 20 available places booking out fast.

"We also had five walk-ins on the day and we were happy to squeeze them in for the training."

Specialist avoidance trainer Jim Pottinger from National Park was on hand to take the dogs and owners through the 15-minute training programme. A professional deer culler since 1997, Jim said

