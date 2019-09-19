On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Close to a month at sea and more than 43,000km across the Pacific Ocean, you would think having your feet firmly planted on solid ground would be a relief - but not if you are India Tabellini.
"Being on land is sometimes more complicated than being on the ocean. On land there are so many more things to take into consideration."
The self-confessed water baby has just captained her first long voyage from Tahiti, around Rarotonga and finally to Tauranga on the double-hulled canoe or va'a - Fa'afaite - using traditional celestial navigation.
But she is humble about being afemale captain, making sure to point out that the va'a has "her" own wellbeing and everyone on board simply works together to support her needs.
Tabellini stood up to do what she thought was best for the va'a but it almost didn't work out as the class was full when she tried to apply - thankfully someone pulled out, and Tabellini filled their place.
Now the 26-year-old will take a break and let someone else captain the va'a while the voyage continues around the country.
Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla kaitiaki Jack Thatcher said the journey of Fa'afaite proves the extraordinary capability and courage of Pacific voyagers who found and settled Aotearoa many generations ago.
"The crew have done an amazing job, holding their course accurately and expertly, whilst Tāwhirimātea (god of the weather) and Tangaroa (god of the sea) challenged them unceasingly once they came into the Southern Pacific Ocean."
Thatcher was responsible for receiving daily reports from the crew as the vessel sailed 4300km across the open ocean.
"The strong winds, cloudy, rainy days and nights constantly assailing them would have been daunting even under normal circumstances."
Why
The Tahitian vessel travelled to New Zealand as part of the Tuia 250 Voyage, recognising 250 years since the first on-shore encounters between Māori and Pākehā.
The Dutch explorer Abel Tasman and his crew had encounters with Māori in 1642 but not on-shore.