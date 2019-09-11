On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
''Businesses in Wharf St will gain from being in a part of the city customers will be inclined to visit. Businesses outside the precinct will not do so well as their customers migrate to the new environment created with significant council investment.
''I'm interested to know what the council plans to do to help the businesses outside Wharf St.''
While it was worth a try, Fancy This Fancy That owner Bill Campbell on Devonport Rd said he did not think it would succeed in the long run.
"Tauranga isn't a tourist town like Rotorua, so Tauranga is going to have to rely on the local people to support that street and I don't think it will happen.
"I think the council is taking a big risk."
Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless said he was persuaded to vote in favour of the development because the businesses had made a commitment and understood the disruption factor.
''The businesses have agreed to enter into licences to occupy, which means they are not contributing the entire cost or anywhere near it. But it at least they are showing good faith. They are also under no illusion that it will be disruptive for a while but they can see the benefit at the end.
''I am not going to pretend that won't happen as we are going to replace the underground infrastructure at the same time.''
Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said it was a good concept and more people were investing into the CBD.
"We're seeing increased investment in the Tauranga CBD, and expect to see more people living, working and studying there. This project will be great in creating a more vibrant atmosphere."
Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the Tauranga CBD should be home to the region's premier dining precinct.
''I think the council has taken a big step to show it's investing in the CBD and following through with that commitment.''
Greg Robinson from Focus on Property said he had battled for 12 years to get the Wharf St project over the line with other businesses.
''I am hugely relieved and it has been a long journey which in my view would have been tragic to the town if it didn't go ahead.''
Robinson had also vouched to underwrite the businesses' licence to occupy to protect the council's revenue stream.
Meanwhile, Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cooke said the proposed new streetscape would be a gem for the city.
''We are excited to see the area reach its full potential as an interactive, pedestrian space. This project has had and continues to have support to be a real destination space attracting people to the city centre for the improved experience.''