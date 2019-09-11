

Retailers along Wharf St are clapping their hands after the council voted in favour of a $5.6 million revamp but others warned ''there will be winners and losers''.

The Wharf St upgrade is planned to create an appealing space in the city centre and replace infrastructure that is due for servicing. Construction is scheduled to begin around Easter next year.

On Tuesday the council received a commitment from all current Wharf St hospitality businesses to take up Licence to Occupy arrangements and associated fees.

The $5.56 million budget for the project includes $320,000 which has already been spent on design work.

Owner of Dry Dock Cafe Sandra Johnson is delighted for the plans to go ahead. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

"Delighted" was how the owner of Dry Dock Cafe on Wharf St, Sandra Johnson, described her feelings - but she knew the construction stage would be "hugely challenging".

"I think the CBD isn't in great shape at the moment but things like this are going to create a good reason for people to come in."

Crown and Badger owner Jessica Rafferty thought it was only fair the small side streets were given some love to attract business.

"It is going to be really hard but I think it will definitely be worth it because people attract people."

Crown and Badger owner Jessica Rafferty is thankful the project will finally take place. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

Dumpling Delight owner Lili Wu originally thought business was quiet because she was new but realised that was not the case after talking to neighbouring restaurants.

"I hope making the street beautiful will push customers to come here."

But Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said there would be some winners and losers.

''Businesses in Wharf St will gain from being in a part of the city customers will be inclined to visit. Businesses outside the precinct will not do so well as their customers migrate to the new environment created with significant council investment.

''I'm interested to know what the council plans to do to help the businesses outside Wharf St.''

While it was worth a try, Fancy This Fancy That owner Bill Campbell on Devonport Rd said he did not think it would succeed in the long run.

"Tauranga isn't a tourist town like Rotorua, so Tauranga is going to have to rely on the local people to support that street and I don't think it will happen.

"I think the council is taking a big risk."

Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless said he was persuaded to vote in favour of the development because the businesses had made a commitment and understood the disruption factor.

''The businesses have agreed to enter into licences to occupy, which means they are not contributing the entire cost or anywhere near it. But it at least they are showing good faith. They are also under no illusion that it will be disruptive for a while but they can see the benefit at the end.

''I am not going to pretend that won't happen as we are going to replace the underground infrastructure at the same time.''

A concept design for Wharf St. Image / Tauranga City Council

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said it was a good concept and more people were investing into the CBD.

"We're seeing increased investment in the Tauranga CBD, and expect to see more people living, working and studying there. This project will be great in creating a more vibrant atmosphere."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the Tauranga CBD should be home to the region's premier dining precinct.

''I think the council has taken a big step to show it's investing in the CBD and following through with that commitment.''

Greg Robinson from Focus on Property said he had battled for 12 years to get the Wharf St project over the line with other businesses.

''I am hugely relieved and it has been a long journey which in my view would have been tragic to the town if it didn't go ahead.''

Robinson had also vouched to underwrite the businesses' licence to occupy to protect the council's revenue stream.

Meanwhile, Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cooke said the proposed new streetscape would be a gem for the city.

''We are excited to see the area reach its full potential as an interactive, pedestrian space. This project has had and continues to have support to be a real destination space attracting people to the city centre for the improved experience.''