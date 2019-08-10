The proposal to turn the harbour end of Tauranga's Wharf St into a car-free zone with charming outdoor dining has one constant comparison: Rotorua's Eat Streat.

The tourist town's dining precinct has been a runaway success since it became a permanent fixture at the lakefront end of Tutanekai St just over five years ago.

The $2.9 million project brought in just under $52,000 in revenue for the Rotorua Lakes District Council last financial year from businesses renting footpath space, with rates on top of that, against an annual maintenance budget of about $48,000.

It has provided both inspiration and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'We've taken a big gamble'