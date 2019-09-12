On December 10, 2018, Tauranga's public transport system went under a makeover with promises of more frequent and more reliable buses. But nine months on, a report reveals such changes have done little to help people catching buses in Mount Maunganui or Pāpāmoa. Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out why fewer people are catching the bus, what has prompted significant complaints and what transport authorities proposed to do about it.

A bold plan to shake up Tauranga's public transport system has resulted in fewer people catching the bus, and now city leaders are considering "significant changes" to key routes to help

