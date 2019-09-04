Planning is under way to launch a Māori-led rehabilitation programme in Tauranga for high-risk Māori offenders. It is based on a model already operating in Rotorua. Reporter Sandra Conchie finds out what makes the programme beneficial.

A Bay of Plenty charitable trust member wants to launch a course in Tauranga to help Māori re-offenders turn their lives around.

Launched in Rotorua in May last year, the Pūwhakamua programme is run by Billy MacFarlane from the Tikanga Aroro Charitable Trust. It focuses on using tikanga Māori to help high-risk re-offenders make lifestyle changes to enable them to remain crime-free.

MacFarlane is hellbent on showing participants they can lead better lives and become role models to others by embracing their culture.

His course includes te reo classes, kapa haka, fitness training, whaikorero (formal speaking) classes and community work.

The programme, which relies heavily on MacFarlane's financial backing and donations, has the backing of Te Arawa kaumatua, the judiciary, police and a Tauranga iwi leader.

MacFarlane revealed his plans to expand to Tauranga during a recent sentencing hearing in the High Court at Tauranga for Jason Maney who has spent much of his adult life behind bars, mostly for violent acts.

Maney was facing preventive detention after violently assaulting his mother in 2016 but after hearing from MacFarlane about his course, Justice Timothy Brewer gave Maney "one last chance" and sentenced him to three years and 10 months' imprisonment.

Te Arawa Pukenga Koeke chairman Paraone Pirika told Justice Brewer he fully backed MacFarlane's course to help turn even some of the most hardened offenders around.

MacFarlane told the Bay of Plenty Times Maney and other inmates were "crying out" for this course - and he had a box full of letters for prisoners pleading for his help.

"Being an ex-prisoner I understand these men more than most and after gaining their trust, many open up and tell me things they've never disclosed to anyone.

"If people knew Jason's back story they would say 'oh my God' no wonder he turned out the way he did," he said.

"We have to stop treating these men like they are outcasts and not worth our help as they deserve the same chance as anyone else to prove they can change."

Six men have been through the full programme and 10 others are currently on it.

MacFarlane said launching Pūwhakamua in Tauranga had the backing of Ngāi Te Rangi iwi's chief executive Paora Stanley.

Stanley said he had known MacFarlane for about two years and was "impressed" by the work he and his trust have been doing.

"I think this is a really good programme and Billy has my support. There needs a lot more support given to recidivist offenders who want to step into a redemptive environment.

"I have personally seen changes in some of the men MacFarlane had been working with, including one young man we tried to help over several years.

"Yes, some of these people have done some very bad things but they must be given the chance to prove they can turn their lives around."

Bay of Plenty police district Inspector Phil Taikato said the concept of Pūwhakamua was supported by Rotorua police and Te Pukenga Koeke o Te Arawa, but more transparency around the course processes in place was needed.

"Police will not systematically support any individual from prison who wants to be on the programme, mindful that our priority is to serve and protect the community and to keep the reputation and mana of Te Pukenga Koeke o Te Arawa safe.

"However, we are also aware there are many current inmates integrated into the Te Ao Māori Marama Units and Māori Focus Units who would benefit hugely from such courses."

There is no Bay of Plenty police wide support for any such programme that would allow early release of prisoners unless systems were in place to safeguard the community.

Louise Wood, the Corrections Department's central region operations director, said the Department has not had any discussions with the trust about a Tauranga programme.

"The Pūwhakamua programme is not delivered in any prison in New Zealand and it is not a contracted rehabilitation programme for offenders in the community," she said.

"But we've had a positive dialogue with the trust and we're committed to continuing to talk to each other and work collaboratively for a common goal," she said.

In May this year, the Government announced $98 million would go towards a Māori pathway initiative to reduce re-offending as part of the Wellness Budget.