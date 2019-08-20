Tauranga residents have the chance to do some homework on the city's mayoral candidates before voting opens in the local body elections next month.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Mayoral Candidates evening on August 28 to introduce to residents to the city's potential future leaders.

The mayoral election is a 10-person race with some familiar faces in the line-up.

The council's incumbent leaders Mayor Greg Brownless and Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout will go head-to-head for the top job for the second time.

Also seeking the top job are transport advocate Andrew Hollis, businessman Tenby Powell, Greerton

