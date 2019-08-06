On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
After finishing fifth and missing the semifinals in the Championship last year, starting the season with the right set of players is crucial.
One thing the Steamers won't be short of this season is pace out wide. The likes of Chase Tiatia, Joe Webber, Joe Ravouvou, Emoni Narawa and Mathew Skipwith-Garland all have the sort of x-factor which can turn a game on its head and are facing a fiercebattle for starting spots.
Rotorua's Skipwith-Garland, who plays club rugby for Whakarewarewa, was approaching his best form when a hamstring injury ruled him out for the second half of last season. This is his third season with the side and he is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
"We try to assess as best we can people's ability to be able to compete at this level. Sometimes what we see and what other people see isn't always aligned but we have a profile of what sort of game we want to play and the team we want to play that game.
"In this environment, there isn't a lot of room for passengers. We need people who are good learners, self-motivated and are highly motivated to succeed."
He said when it came to Mitre 10 Cup contracts, there was a competitive market.
"You have to lock in early the people you are 100 per cent convinced will add value the following season or seasons, otherwise they're at risk of being plucked by other provincial unions or overseas.
"When there's space in the roster, we work really hard over a 12-month period to identify who the contenders are. We regularly assess them through club rugby, high performance training and testing.
"The reality is there is a big jump between club level and Mitre 10 Cup level. If people are consistent in their performances and they hang around, their opportunities will come."
2019 Bay of Plenty squad:
Alex Ainley, Hugh Blake, Luke Campbell, Sam Cane, Aaron Carroll, Leroy Carter, Pryor Collier, Kurt Eklund, Chris Eves, Cole Forbes, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Mathew Skipwith-Garland, Ross Geldenhuys, Nathan Harris, Dan Hollinshead, Joe Johnston, Richard Judd, Mitchell Karpik, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Tevita Mafileo, Hoani Matenga, Tom McHugh, Ajay Mua, Emoni Narawa, Abraham Papali'i, Liam Polwart, Joe Ravouvou, Jason Robertson, Aidan Ross, Jeff Thwaites, Chase Tiatia, Kaleb Trask, Stan van den Hoven, Nathan Vella, Baden Wardlaw, Joe Webber, Archie White.