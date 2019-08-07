They've all worn the blue and gold hoops during their rugby careers but now Rodney Gibbs, Tanerau Latimer and Matt Wallis are joining forces to focus on the fast-growing women's sport.

The trio are the new-look 2019 Volcanix coaching team, Gibbs - a former Steamers midfield back - taking the lead role as head coach. Latimer, who made his Steamers debut as a 17-year-old Tauranga Boys' College student in 2004, last wearing the Steamers jersey last season and Wallis, a player-coach for Te Puke Sports and former Steamers player himself, taking on the roles of assistant coach.

They all have big plans for the Bay of Plenty women's rugby team in their 2019 Farah Palmer Cup campaign, which starts against Counties Manukau at home at the Tauranga Domain on August 31.

Gibbs, who last year was assistant coach for the Steamers, will officially name his 2019 Volcanix squad later this month and says he has a responsibility to the game and his players.

Advertisement

"It's a pretty exciting time in the world of female rugby at the moment. There is a lot going on, there are some challenges. I think it's more exciting than anything," Gibbs says.

"The interesting part for me, historically when you look at it, especially rugby, the female game has been generally modelled on the male's structure. So, the challenge is to set things up from a female perspective," Gibbs says.

Gibbs, currently Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's head of women's performance rugby, believes in his team.

"In general, we will have the best players that we've seen on show. There may be a couple of surprises. I think trying to get a good balance of what is good for us right now and also what is going to be good for us in the next two to three years is important."

Latimer, a Bay of Plenty stalwart who made five appearances for the All Blacks, will fill the defence coach role. He is looking forward to the transition to representative rugby after spending this year as a player coach for Rangiuru's premier men's team in the Baywide club competition.

"Hopefully through my experience, I can relate to these ladies and get my message across.



"You have to process a million pictures in the game, and it is about trying to do the right thing at the right time. It [defence] is about them willing to work for each other. If we are lying on the ground we are no use to anyone, if we are on our feet we can put pressure on the other team."

Latimer says he expects the Volcanix defence to be tested regularly this season and he is looking forward to the challenge.

"The biggest attraction for me was continuing to coach, and also working alongside Rodney. What gets me up and drives me is the growth within people. I have found some things about myself as coach.

Advertisement

"I had to evaluate my session I did the other day. I thought I was still playing tried to gee up the girls too much. It is a different approach, we are trying to pass it on, not enforce it."

Te Puke premier men's player coach Wallis will guide the Volcanix set-piece and wants to see his forwards strive to have the top lineout and scrum in the competition.

"It is about accuracy. I would like to think we can get a dominant scrum by the end of the season and it comes down to technique.

"I am most looking forward to seeing improvement. If you get better every week that is pretty exciting. As coaches we have to be willing to try things and you have to let them think for themselves.

"This is a good opportunity for me because I want to get into this kind of set-piece coaching. There is a lot of video to have a look at and show the girls little things they can pick up on. The secret to a good scrum is working together as a team, you can have a good scrum with average players as long they are working together."

Bay of Plenty Volcanix 2019 Home Games:

Volcanix vs Counties Manukau at Tauranga Domain, August 31.

Volcanix vs Auckland at Rugby Park, Whakatane, September 14.

Volcanix vs Manawatu at Tauranga Domain, October 4.



Bay of Plenty Volcanix 2019 Management:

Head Coach: Rodney Gibbs.

Assistant Coaches: Tanerau Latimer, Matt Wallis.

Manager: Gareth Duncan.

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Slade King.

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Loretta Hogg.

Physio: Anna Ness.

Analyst: Kiki Tahere.