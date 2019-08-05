The Lakes District Health Board is forecasting a $10 million deficit for the end of the financial year – double the shortfall it submitted in its 2018/19 Annual Plan.

The latest district health board (DHB) financial results, for the 11 months to May, were released on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

It showed the Lakes DHB with an $8m deficit.

In the previous month's results, for the 10 months to April, the DHB recorded a deficit of $6m, which means there was an increase of $2m in a single month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All but one of the country's 20 DHBs are

Related articles: