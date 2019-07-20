Today marks 100 years since Sir Edmund Hillary was born. Sir Edmund has inspired many people to follow in his and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's footsteps to the top of the world's highest mountain but being an icefall
doctor on Mt Everest is a perilous occupation. So why do Sherpas risk their lives each season to get foreign climbers to the top of the world? Northland reporter Jenny Ling talked to her brother-in-law Mingma Temba Sherpa to find out what it's like.


Mingma Temba Sherpa didn't see the fall, but he soon heard about it.
He was with his fellow icefall doctors

