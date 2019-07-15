Jane Gilbert became a librarian at age 17, before man walked on the moon. Last week she closed the book on her career, retiring from Rotorua library where she has worked for 30 years, 24 of which were in the same role. Samantha Olley flicks through Gilbert's career highlights and challenges.

Jane Gilbert's 30-year story as a Rotorua librarian has reached "The End" on a satisfying note.

On Monday she walked through the Te Aka Mauri doors with a giggle to hand in her overdue books, not to start her working day as library director.

She announced her retirement earlier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: