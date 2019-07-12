Politicians, both current and aspiring, are often subject to criticism online. Reynold Macpherson, who is running for mayor, is the latest to be made fun of online by a Facebook page parodying his run for mayor. He's laid a formal complaint with the police about it. Zizi Sparks takes a look at why Macpherson laid the complaint, what might be deemed harmful digital communication and warrant a complaint, and how labelling a page "parody" can affect that.

A Rotorua mayoral candidate has lodged a formal complaint with the police in relation to a social media page parodying his run for

Related articles: