A wage earner needed funds urgently but was already at her credit limit with her bank, so accessed a payday loan for $500. She struggled to meet the repayments so accessed a different online loan to help pay the first loan. Within a month she had four online loans and was scrambling to borrow from Peter to pay Paul. The total amount borrowed was $1700, the total amount still owing after six weeks was $2713 and she had already paid $800 over that time. It was decided she stop payments altogether and file for an insolvency procedure. This Taupō case

Related articles: