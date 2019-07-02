On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Given she was an intelligence decoder, ate a sheep's eye with Kuwait's future leader and mastered the Arabic language, it's ironic that Tauranga centenarian Margaret Lambourn's advice to achieve longevity is "moderation".
"Don't do anything to the extreme - always live in moderation," she tells the Bay of Plenty Times, a lamp decorated with Egyptian letters and artwork sitting on the table beside her armchair.
The once-intrepid adventurer has experienced her fair share of adventure and will quietly celebrate her 104th birthday today with her son, Michael.
The youngest of nine children, she was born near Leeds in WestYorkshire, England in 1915. She studied to be a nurse and she met her future husband Alan while working at Royal Berkshire Hospital in 1937.