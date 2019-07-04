Whangārei mum Marie Ashby had been thinking about buying pyjamas for her toddler when she received a warmer winter pack containing them.

She was among 110 adults and 272 children and young Northlanders who received the packs, courtesy of Red Cross, AMI and Foster Hope that supports kids in foster care.

Families are referred to the Red Cross through community and health agencies such as 155 Community House in Whangarei, Manaia PHO, Manawa Ora Healthy Homes and Foster Hope in Kerikeri.

The packs contain blankets, draught stoppers and seals, beanies, socks, gloves, torches, smoke alarms , thermals, hot water bottles, toilet paper, rain ponchos, dishwashing liquid, soap, toothpaste and dairy products.

Advertisement

Everyone under 18 will receive a set of pyjamas, an age-appropriate book, toiletry items, hand-knitted slippers and toys.

Ashby moved to Whangārei from Auckland with her partner and their 1-year-old daughter Elizarah Cassidy-Nelson six months ago and said the winter warmer packs contained items that would greatly help her family.

Especially since she and her partner do not work at present.

Ashby will start work at a fastfood outlet in central Whangārei tomorrow.

"It's the first time I've heard about the winter pack but it's really cool. There was a bag inside that had pyjamas and I'd been thinking of buying them for a while for Elizarah."

She said other items like draught stoppers and seal would help keep her family warm.

Manager of Red Cross in Northland, Alina Mancini, said families that would receive the packs in Whangārei, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Hokianga and Kaipara were experiencing a number of challenges.

"They might be living in cold, damp and draughty homes, struggling financially, have family members with serious health issues, while others are homeless.

"Many live in overcrowded, unsuitable and unhealthy homes such as sheds and garages and other temporary accommodation. They may even be sharing accommodation with other whanau."

Representatives from Red Cross, AMI, community and health agencies before distributing the winter packs. Photo/Imran Ali

Mancini said some families have no power, running water, cooking facilities, or simply not enough beds for all family members.

AMI's Kevin Hughes said the winter warmer packs would help make the colder months a little easier for kiwi families.