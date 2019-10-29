The GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic FC Under 19s produced the best result for the club in nearly a decade after making it to the quarterfinals of the national age group tournament in Napier over Labour Weekend.

The lads were playing in the Satellite division of the Napier City Rovers National Youth Tournament, the largest and most prestigious Under 19 tournament in the country.

Athletic finished top of their pool after a 2-0 win over Gisborne Thistle, a 0-0 draw with Hibiscus Coast, a whopping 6-0 win over Western Rangers from Hastings and then the decider, a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Albany United from North Auckland.

"We were 2-0 down at half time against Albany, but clawed our way back to draw," team manager Gary Johnston said.

Advertisement

"That was the decider to get us into the quarterfinals after topping our pool. This is the first time our Athletic U19s have progressed past the group stage in many years - probably eight or nine at least - so our young team should be very proud of the contributions and efforts made. With one of the youngest squads in the competition, this gives us massive confidence for the future," he said.

"The bulk of our squad will still be eligible next year and some even for a couple of years."

In the quarter final Athletic came up against a strong North Wellington X1.

Early goals from North Wellington was enough to see off a valiant young Athletic side who could not make up the deficit. The full time score was a 3-1 victory to North Wellington.

WAFC president and GJ Gardner Homes Athletic 1sts player Peter Czerwonka coached the team made up of the younger players from both the 1sts and the reserves, who compete in Central Football's Federation League and Premiership respectively.

"Peter had them as a squad for eight weeks and did a fantastic job getting them ready for this tournament - they have made the club proud and should feel proud of themselves too for the way they conducted themselves on and off the paddock," Johnston said.