You may ask "what do I think".

I have lived at Mount Maunganui on and off since 1941 and have seen our town grow and grow and the traffic situation get worse and worse.

Our local business people have supported the town in spite of the seasonal downturns and the years of change.

Even now, before the high season, it is difficult to obtain a space in the downtown area.

I think this shows just what the council thinks of our downtown shop owners and is a drive to push customers out of town.

Whats next: parking meters along the street?

Ted Davidson

Mount Maunganui

Crayfish stock

Forest and Bird tell us the crayfish stocks are in danger of collapse.



How was this decision arrived at? How was the survey done? Who did it?

Crayfish live in water and don't care whether it is 2m deep or 2000m deep.

To do a survey of crayfish stock, the area would need to have been explored, counts done of the various species and all the data collated and checked for accuracy.

Was this done? What was the agency that did it and where has it been published?



Seventy per cent of the earth's surface is covered in water, 95 per cent of which has not been explored, so where do they get the information to make sweeping statements of such scale?



D Hardie

Paengaroa

