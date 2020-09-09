Fire crews from Whanganui have been recalled to the same house just 12 hours after putting out a fire on the property.

Firefighters were alerted just after 9pm on Wednesday to a house fire on Richardsons Rd in Fordell, where crews tackled a small fire in the lounge.

Neighbours saw three fire trucks go by about 10pm. It took just over 45 minutes to control the fire, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were then contacted at 9.43am today about a fire at the same address.

Two fire trucks and a tanker arrived to a "significant fire" which has since been extinguished.

The crew is in an overhaul and salvage stage. The cause of the incident is being investigated by a Fire and Emergency specialist investigator.

St John were alerted at 10.15am and sent out an ambulance, but no one was transferred with one person suffering minor injuries.