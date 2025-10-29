A variety of food will be available, including hāngī, fried bread, pulled pork buns, hot chips, Thai food, waffles, ice cream sundaes, candyfloss and more.
The festivities will run from 5pm until late and the event is cash only.
It is estimated to pull a crowd of 600 people from across Waiōuru, Taihape, Ohakune and the wider Rangitīkei region.
“Waiōuru might be a small place but it’s got a big heart,” Cootes said.
“We are one big whānau here so to be able to put on something this big for our people, and to see everyone come together for a good cause, is pretty special.”
The money raised will go towards community groups in the area, such as the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge which raises funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, 360 Rangatahi, Waiōuru School, DLADS-M and more.
“We are lucky to live in the most beautiful place in the world and, even though we are a pretty transient army area, it’s events like this that keep people coming back for more or make them stay longer,” Cootes said.
“That’s what makes Waiōuru and our people so special.”