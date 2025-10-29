Fire in the Sky will be held at Waiōuru Sports Complex on November 8. Photo / NZME

Fire in the Sky returns to Waiōuru with fireworks and family festivities

The sky over Waiōuru will light up with a fireworks extravaganza during a night of fundraising.

Fire in the Sky is the Waiōuru Community Committee‘s annual fireworks show. On November 8, $4000 worth of fireworks will light up the night.

“Fire in the Sky is our way of getting everyone together and saying thanks to those who keep our beautiful community ticking,” committee chairman Dean Cootes said.

“The families, the volunteers, the schools, the firefighters and all the groups who put in the mahi all year round.”

The fireworks display will be at the Waiōuru Sports Complex where there will be a large bonfire and family activities, including sports, crafts, games, glow toys and bouncy castles.