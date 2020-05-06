Within hours of a Pāpāmoa couple's home being destroyed in a "scary" fire, the local community had already rallied around them.

Pāpāmoa Beach Rd was blocked off by emergency services yesterday morning after being called to the two-storey house fire, near McCallum Place.

Firefighters assess the damage after a house fire in Papamoa. Photo / George Novak

Reports of the fire came in at 8.52am and it was well-involved when the first of four crews arrived, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

No one was trapped inside or injured in the incident but the house was destroyed and a local family left heartbroken. Firefighters were still at the scene at lunchtime, dampening down hot spots.

Within three hours of the fire, a Crowdfunding page had already raised about $200 for those living there. As at 7pm Wednesday the page had raised $2025.

Firefighters work to dampen down a fire that destroyed a house in Papamoa. Photo / George Novak

The page was set up by friend Barbara Noghera who said on the page Sandra Harrison got a call while at work and arrived home to find it destroyed. Harrison and partner Brett lost everything, the page said.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking for the whole family as this was a family home where so many memories were made."

The couple did have insurance but the Givealittle page was aimed at helping put their lives back together and buy what was lost, Noghera said.

In comments left by those who donated, one family said: "We hope this helps you pick up the pieces. With love from fellow Papamoa residents."

The skeleton of a Papamoa home remains standing after a fire tore through it Wednesday morning. Photo / George Novak

Witnesses to the fire described the scene to the Bay of Plenty Times.

Sharna Asplin from Papamoa Beach Vet Clinic said they heard the sirens and emergency service activity blocking the road.

"We could see the flames and the dark smoke billowing out."

Firefighters work to dampen down a fire that destroyed a house in Papamoa. Photo / George Novak

Another person, who would not be identified, working nearby said they were relieved to hear no one was inside.

"We could see the smoke and fire. It was quite scary, it went so fast," she said.

"We were worried someone was inside."