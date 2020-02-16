Big rubbish fire fine

Demolition and its director are to share a fine of $28,500, as the result of a sentencing in Palmerston North District Court this week. The business and director were prosecuted by Horizons Regional Council over a large rubbish fire they and L A Landscapes had near Feilding in December 2018. Horizons strategy and regulation manager Dr Nic Peet reminds resource users to comply with the relevant environmental regulations.

****

Artistic bonanza

Artists of all ages at all stages of their careers with art works in all shapes, sizes, colours and mediums will be on show at the Sarjeant on the Quay on February 18 from10.30am-4.30pm as part of the 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review artists submission day. All artists are from the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei region. Last year they had over 150 entries come through the door. They expect this year to be just as exciting as the last.

****

Show off your veg

The Marton Harvest Festival returns for another year on March 29. Anyone from around the region is invited to get creative and participate in the pumpkin and giant vegetable competition to bring on the day. Local businesses, residents and organisations are encouraged to participate in the scarecrow competition. You can register on the Project Marton website. Entries require a $5 entry fee and registration form and the scarecrow must be in place by March 11.

****

Suicide prevention hui

A Suicide Prevention Strategy Community Co-Design Hui is being held in Taihape on February 21. Hosted by Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitikei Ruapehu this community workshop will give locals the chance to voice their thoughts on how suicide can be prevented in the region. It is being held at Taihape REAP, 1 Tui Street from 4pm-7.30pm. For more information phone 06 349 0007.

****

Business after 5pm

Project Marton are hosting guest speaker Tim Easton for their Business After 5 on February 20. Tim is the Business Growth Advisor at Whanganui & Partners and will be talking about how the RBP program works, how it can help local buisnesses and asking for feedback on how it can be best delivered within Marton and the region. It will also be an opportunity to ask questions and find out about the Economic Development activities across the Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu region. RSVP is essential. Email projectmarton@xtra.co.nz

****

