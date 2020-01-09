A group of Whanganui designers and craftspeople are playing a part in providing much-needed items for animals affected by bush fires in Australia.

In a social media post, the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild put out an urgent call for items such as handmade substitutes for joey pouches, birds' nests and bat wraps.

Sara Fredrickson from Mindzye Fashions in Whanganui knew she had to use her skills to help the cause as soon as she saw the post.

"Donating money is absolutely fantastic but they then need to take that money and get people to sew this stuff, so if it's already sewn it's just a faster way for the carers to get the stuff they need."

Fredrickson, who calls herself an animal lover, said she was especially motivated to help as video and images of the conditions animals were suffering in began to be released online.

"I can't look at it, I scroll through because I get too upset," she said.

"Instead of getting upset, scrolling past and doing nothing, I'll get upset, scroll past and do something productive to help.

"If you're upset about a picture enough to want to have a little cry, then you should probably do something about the situation if you're able."

Advertisement

It's estimated at least half a billion animals have perished in the fires. Photo / Adam Stevenson

Hundreds of millions of animals are estimated to have died in the fires, which have torn through about five million hectares in New South Wales alone.

Overall reports are that up to 10 million hectares has been burned across Australia.

Alongside Fredrickson, the group looking to make a difference is made up of Maria Lawless, Penny Richardson, Millie Richardson, Evette Deans and Sara's mother Chris Fredrickson.

READ MORE:

• Aussie firefighter slams 'outright lies' about bushfires

• 'Forever fires': How the Australia bush fires compare to other disasters

• Australia bush fires: Kiwi tragedy in Conjola Park, how you can help

• Americans baffled by the size of Australia in bush fire map comparisons

In just half a day 12 hanging pouches which will aid baby kangaroos and wallabies in their recovery were created, but the group doesn't plan to stop there.

"We're pretty quick and that's why we're going to do more in quiet times," Fredrickson said.

"Because we do quite a lot of bulk commercial sewing, once you have the first one done, the next ones get really fast.

"That's why it's good for us to donate our time because we have the skill level to get a lot out."

Advertisement

Cushioned wraps for bats to recover in have also been made and wool birds' nests are also in the works.

Penny and Millie Richardson helped create the different sized pouches. Photo / Supplied

All the fabric used has been donated by the public over the past few years, and Fredrickson invites anyone with fabric they'd like to donate to contact her through her Mindzye Fashions Facebook page.

The group is also planning a crafts day over the next few months where anyone who wants to help with sewing or knitting can head along to the studio.

All items created by the group will be sent to Australia as part of a nationwide shipment of vet supplies and crafted materials.

Wanganui Farm Supplies in Church Place is collecting donations for the shipment and is also collecting funds which will be spent on medicines for injured animals.

Southern Rangitikei Veterinary Services is collecting donations for the shipment in the Rangitīkei district.